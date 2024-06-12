Ethiopian birr to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Nepalese rupees is currently 2,327 today, reflecting a -0.105% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.081% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 2,333 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 2,324 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.252% decrease in value.