Ethiopian birr to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Mauritian rupees is currently 0.811 today, reflecting a -2.176% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -1.493% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.831 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0.799 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -3.106% decrease in value.