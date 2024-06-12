Ethiopian birr to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Moroccan dirhams is currently 0,173 today, reflecting a 0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.262% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0,174 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,172 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.379% increase in value.