Ethiopian birr to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 283,880 today, reflecting a 0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.268% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 284,644 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 282,047 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.435% increase in value.