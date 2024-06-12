Ethiopian birr to Guinean francs Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Ethiopian birr to Guinean francs history summary. This is the Ethiopian birr (ETB) to Guinean francs (GNF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of ETB and GNF historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Ethiopian birr to Guinean francs exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Guinean francs is currently 149,953 today, reflecting a 0.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.257% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 150,344 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 149,243 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.382% decrease in value.
