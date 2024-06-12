Ethiopian birr to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Guinean francs is currently 149,953 today, reflecting a 0.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.257% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 150,344 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 149,243 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.382% decrease in value.