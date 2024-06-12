Ethiopian birr to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Gambian dalasis is currently 1.180 today, reflecting a -0.157% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.478% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 1.188 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1.172 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.082% increase in value.