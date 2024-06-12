Ethiopian birr to Bahamian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Bahamian dollars is currently 0,017 today, reflecting a 0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.327% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Bahamian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,017 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,017 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a -0.296% decrease in value.