Ethiopian birr to Brunei dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Brunei dollars is currently 0.024 today, reflecting a -0.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.016% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Brunei dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.024 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0.023 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.402% increase in value.