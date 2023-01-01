amount-spellout.10000 Ethiopian birrs to Bulgarian levs

Convert ETB to BGN at the real exchange rate

10000 etb
315.12 bgn

1.00000 ETB = 0.03151 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8671.1053591.99431.460391.618730.92878518.7265
1 GBP1.153411.2749106.1051.68441.867031.0712621.599
1 USD0.90470.784375183.22641.32121.464450.840216.9417
1 INR0.01087020.00942460.012015410.01587480.0175960.01009540.203562

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bulgarian Lev
1 ETB0.03151 BGN
5 ETB0.15756 BGN
10 ETB0.31512 BGN
20 ETB0.63023 BGN
50 ETB1.57558 BGN
100 ETB3.15117 BGN
250 ETB7.87792 BGN
500 ETB15.75585 BGN
1000 ETB31.51170 BGN
2000 ETB63.02340 BGN
5000 ETB157.55850 BGN
10000 ETB315.11700 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ethiopian Birr
1 BGN31.73420 ETB
5 BGN158.67100 ETB
10 BGN317.34200 ETB
20 BGN634.68400 ETB
50 BGN1586.71000 ETB
100 BGN3173.42000 ETB
250 BGN7933.55000 ETB
500 BGN15867.10000 ETB
1000 BGN31734.20000 ETB
2000 BGN63468.40000 ETB
5000 BGN158671.00000 ETB
10000 BGN317342.00000 ETB