Ethiopian birr to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0,032 today, reflecting a -0.154% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.681% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0,032 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,031 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.624% increase in value.