Ethiopian birr to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Armenian drams is currently 6,760 today, reflecting a 0.066% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.322% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 6,787 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 6,752 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.447% decrease in value.