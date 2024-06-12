Egyptian pound to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to CFP francs is currently 2,325 today, reflecting a -0.206% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.742% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 2,332 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 2,305 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.