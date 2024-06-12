Egyptian pound to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Surinamese dollars is currently 0,669 today, reflecting a -0.266% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.578% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,673 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,666 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -0.658% decrease in value.