Egyptian pound to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 157,705 today, reflecting a -0.366% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.303% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 158,605 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 157,407 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.