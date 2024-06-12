Egyptian pound to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to South Korean wons is currently 28.824 today, reflecting a -0.564% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.002% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 29.035 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 28.662 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.781% increase in value.