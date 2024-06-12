Egyptian pound to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Colombian pesos is currently 83,715 today, reflecting a 1.175% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 1.288% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 83,960 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 82,291 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.607% decrease in value.