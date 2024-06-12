Egyptian pound to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0,038 today, reflecting a -0.529% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.791% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0,038 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,038 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.636% increase in value.