Algerian dinar to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to CFP francs is currently 0,824 today, reflecting a 0.173% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.747% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 0,825 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,817 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.367% increase in value.