Algerian dinar to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to CFA francs beac is currently 4,533 today, reflecting a -0.060% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.888% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 4,541 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 4,480 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.424% increase in value.