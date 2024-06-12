Algerian dinar to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Costa Rican colóns is currently 3.939 today, reflecting a 0.165% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.036% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 3.961 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 3.917 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.576% decrease in value.