Algerian dinar to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Angolan kwanzas is currently 6,420 today, reflecting a 0.451% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.130% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 6,455 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 6,357 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.752% decrease in value.