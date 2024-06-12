Dominican peso to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to CFA francs beac is currently 10,279 today, reflecting a 0.045% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.952% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 10,322 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 10,140 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.621% increase in value.