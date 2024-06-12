Dominican peso to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Samoan talas is currently 0,046 today, reflecting a -0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.042% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0,046 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,046 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 1.254% increase in value.