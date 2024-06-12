Dominican peso to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Romanian leus is currently 0.078 today, reflecting a 0.064% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.993% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.078 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0.077 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.623% increase in value.