Dominican peso to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Cambodian riels is currently 69,002 today, reflecting a -0.064% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.265% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 69,275 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 68,820 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.371% decrease in value.