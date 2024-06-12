Dominican peso to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Kyrgystani soms is currently 1,473 today, reflecting a 0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.252% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 1,481 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1,466 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.579% increase in value.