Dominican peso to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Haitian gourdes is currently 2,230 today, reflecting a -0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.337% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 2,237 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 2,209 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.630% increase in value.