Dominican peso to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 1,735 today, reflecting a 0.161% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 1.079% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 1,740 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1,711 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.414% increase in value.