Cape Verdean escudo to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Dominican pesos is currently 0,576 today, reflecting a -0.267% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -1.089% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,585 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,575 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.413% decrease in value.