Danish krone to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Tanzanian shillings is currently 376,414 today, reflecting a 0.077% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.875% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 380,322 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 375,233 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.335% decrease in value.