Danish krone to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Russian rubles is currently 12.871 today, reflecting a 0.374% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.590% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 13.016 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 12.797 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.565% decrease in value.