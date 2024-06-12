Danish krone to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Polish zloty is currently 0,581 today, reflecting a -0.182% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.676% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0,583 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,573 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.289% increase in value.