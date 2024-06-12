Danish krone to Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Lesotho lotis is currently 2.680 today, reflecting a -0.427% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -2.079% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 2.772 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 2.672 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.545% decrease in value.