Danish krone to Brunei dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Brunei dollars is currently 0,195 today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.788% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Brunei dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,197 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,195 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a -0.257% decrease in value.