Djiboutian franc to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to CFA francs beac is currently 3,432 today, reflecting a -0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.098% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 3,442 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 3,385 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.627% increase in value.