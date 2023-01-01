1 Djiboutian franc to Tanzanian shillings

Convert DJF to TZS at the real exchange rate

1 djf
14,15 tzs

1.00000 DJF = 14.14820 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867731.1065592.00621.464571.617880.93145518.7681
1 GBP1.1524311.2752106.0291.687791.864461.0734421.6285
1 USD0.903750.784191183.14691.323551.46210.8417516.9609
1 INR0.01086880.009431390.012026910.01591820.01758450.01012360.203987

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 DJF14.14820 TZS
5 DJF70.74100 TZS
10 DJF141.48200 TZS
20 DJF282.96400 TZS
50 DJF707.41000 TZS
100 DJF1414.82000 TZS
250 DJF3537.05000 TZS
500 DJF7074.10000 TZS
1000 DJF14148.20000 TZS
2000 DJF28296.40000 TZS
5000 DJF70741.00000 TZS
10000 DJF141482.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Djiboutian Franc
1 TZS0.07068 DJF
5 TZS0.35340 DJF
10 TZS0.70680 DJF
20 TZS1.41360 DJF
50 TZS3.53400 DJF
100 TZS7.06801 DJF
250 TZS17.67002 DJF
500 TZS35.34005 DJF
1000 TZS70.68010 DJF
2000 TZS141.36020 DJF
5000 TZS353.40050 DJF
10000 TZS706.80100 DJF