Djiboutian franc to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Tanzanian shillings is currently 14,692 today, reflecting a 0.043% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.208% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 14,703 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 14,629 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.288% increase in value.