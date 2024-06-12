Djiboutian franc to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0,038 today, reflecting a 0.133% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.276% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,038 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,038 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.211% increase in value.