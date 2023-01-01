50 Djiboutian francs to Turkish liras

Convert DJF to TRY at the real exchange rate

50 djf
8.30 try

1.00000 DJF = 0.16602 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867751.1065592.02591.464631.618120.9319918.7705
1 GBP1.1524111.2752106.0521.687851.864741.0740321.6313
1 USD0.90370.784191183.16471.32361.462310.842216.9631
1 INR0.01086650.009429370.012024310.01591540.01758330.01012690.20397

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Turkish Lira
1 DJF0.16602 TRY
5 DJF0.83010 TRY
10 DJF1.66019 TRY
20 DJF3.32038 TRY
50 DJF8.30095 TRY
100 DJF16.60190 TRY
250 DJF41.50475 TRY
500 DJF83.00950 TRY
1000 DJF166.01900 TRY
2000 DJF332.03800 TRY
5000 DJF830.09500 TRY
10000 DJF1660.19000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Djiboutian Franc
1 TRY6.02342 DJF
5 TRY30.11710 DJF
10 TRY60.23420 DJF
20 TRY120.46840 DJF
50 TRY301.17100 DJF
100 TRY602.34200 DJF
250 TRY1505.85500 DJF
500 TRY3011.71000 DJF
1000 TRY6023.42000 DJF
2000 TRY12046.84000 DJF
5000 TRY30117.10000 DJF
10000 TRY60234.20000 DJF