Djiboutian franc to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0,047 today, reflecting a -0.717% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.174% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,047 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,046 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 1.469% increase in value.