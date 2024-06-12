Djiboutian franc to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Rwandan francs is currently 7,355 today, reflecting a 0.054% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.461% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 7,382 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 7,317 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.472% increase in value.