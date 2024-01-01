Djiboutian francs to Qatari rials today

1,000 djf
20.51 qar

Fdj1.000 DJF = QR0.02051 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:34
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Qatari Rial
1 DJF0,02051 QAR
5 DJF0,10257 QAR
10 DJF0,20515 QAR
20 DJF0,41030 QAR
50 DJF1,02574 QAR
100 DJF2,05148 QAR
250 DJF5,12870 QAR
500 DJF10,25740 QAR
1000 DJF20,51480 QAR
2000 DJF41,02960 QAR
5000 DJF102,57400 QAR
10000 DJF205,14800 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Djiboutian Franc
1 QAR48,74530 DJF
5 QAR243,72650 DJF
10 QAR487,45300 DJF
20 QAR974,90600 DJF
50 QAR2.437,26500 DJF
100 QAR4.874,53000 DJF
250 QAR12.186,32500 DJF
500 QAR24.372,65000 DJF
1000 QAR48.745,30000 DJF
2000 QAR97.490,60000 DJF
5000 QAR243.726,50000 DJF
10000 QAR487.453,00000 DJF