Djiboutian franc to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Polish zloty is currently 0,023 today, reflecting a -0.175% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.812% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0,023 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,022 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.912% increase in value.