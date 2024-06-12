Djiboutian franc to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Indian rupees is currently 0.470 today, reflecting a 0.043% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.263% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.471 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0.468 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.148% increase in value.