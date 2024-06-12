Djiboutian franc to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 91,676 today, reflecting a 0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.008% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 91,732 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 91,076 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.435% increase in value.