10 Djiboutian francs to Euros

Convert DJF to EUR at the real exchange rate

10 djf
0.05 eur

1.00000 DJF = 0.00508 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8670551.1072592.06251.464731.617720.9333718.7983
1 GBP1.1533311.27705106.1811.689351.86581.0764821.6811
1 USD0.90310.783055183.14521.322851.461030.842916.9775
1 INR0.01086220.009417920.012027210.01591010.0175720.01013770.204191

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Euro
1 DJF0.00508 EUR
5 DJF0.02538 EUR
10 DJF0.05076 EUR
20 DJF0.10151 EUR
50 DJF0.25379 EUR
100 DJF0.50757 EUR
250 DJF1.26893 EUR
500 DJF2.53786 EUR
1000 DJF5.07572 EUR
2000 DJF10.15144 EUR
5000 DJF25.37860 EUR
10000 DJF50.75720 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Djiboutian Franc
1 EUR197.01600 DJF
5 EUR985.08000 DJF
10 EUR1970.16000 DJF
20 EUR3940.32000 DJF
50 EUR9850.80000 DJF
100 EUR19701.60000 DJF
250 EUR49254.00000 DJF
500 EUR98508.00000 DJF
1000 EUR197016.00000 DJF
2000 EUR394032.00000 DJF
5000 EUR985080.00000 DJF
10000 EUR1970160.00000 DJF