Djiboutian franc to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 0.579 today, reflecting a 0.107% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.209% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 0.581 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0.571 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.332% increase in value.