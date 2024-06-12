Djiboutian franc to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Colombian pesos is currently 22,462 today, reflecting a 1.480% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.382% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 22,482 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 22,084 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.646% decrease in value.