Djiboutian franc to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Botswanan pulas is currently 0,077 today, reflecting a -0.178% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.018% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0,077 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,077 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.343% increase in value.