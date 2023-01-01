100 Djiboutian francs to Aruban florins

Convert DJF to AWG at the real exchange rate

100 djf
1,01 awg

1.00000 DJF = 0.01006 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8671851.1070592.03331.464131.617430.9327118.7937
1 GBP1.1531611.2766106.1291.688371.865151.0755621.6721
1 USD0.90330.783331183.13381.322551.461030.842516.9764
1 INR0.01086560.009422530.012028810.01590870.01757440.01013430.204206

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Aruban Florin
1 DJF0.01006 AWG
5 DJF0.05030 AWG
10 DJF0.10060 AWG
20 DJF0.20120 AWG
50 DJF0.50300 AWG
100 DJF1.00600 AWG
250 DJF2.51500 AWG
500 DJF5.03000 AWG
1000 DJF10.06000 AWG
2000 DJF20.12000 AWG
5000 DJF50.30000 AWG
10000 DJF100.60000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Djiboutian Franc
1 AWG99.40390 DJF
5 AWG497.01950 DJF
10 AWG994.03900 DJF
20 AWG1988.07800 DJF
50 AWG4970.19500 DJF
100 AWG9940.39000 DJF
250 AWG24850.97500 DJF
500 AWG49701.95000 DJF
1000 AWG99403.90000 DJF
2000 AWG198807.80000 DJF
5000 AWG497019.50000 DJF
10000 AWG994039.00000 DJF